Bulwark Debrief: Bondi Faces The Facts, Says Barely Anything

Just Security’s Adam Klasfeld joins Sarah, Joe and Sam for a debrief of day one of Pam Bondi’s confirmation hearing to be Trump’s attorney general. Bondi faced questions about political interference, FBI director nominee Kash Patel, January 6, pardons, her past lobbying work and the FARA statute. Bondi managed to avoid validating the results of the 2020 election despite repeated attempts by Democratic Senators to pin her down on this topic.

