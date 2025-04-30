Trump’s Understanding Of The Economy Is Like A Toddler

Donald Trump is scrambling to spin the latest round of bad economic news—negative GDP growth, a sinking stock market, and growing trade war fallout. On this episode, Andrew Egger is joined by Will Saletan to break down Trump’s erratic responses, his blame-shifting tactics, and the increasingly surreal attempts to convince voters that tariffs have nothing to do with the downturn.

