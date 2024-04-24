Recently in The Bulwark:

WITH THE LOGJAM FINALLY BROKEN in Congress on funding for Ukraine, what’s next in that country’s fight against Russia’s invasion? We can dismiss out of hand the verdicts of the social-media pseudo-experts and recyclers of Kremlin talking points—like tech entrepreneur David Sacks, whose reaction to the House vote on the aid bill was to go on a tweeting spree predicting Ukraine’s coming collapse despite the new funding. But some actual experts also warn against expecting too much from the aid package. Russian émigré political scientist Vladimir Pastukhov, a visiting fellow at University College London (and a strong Ukraine supporter), said in an interview that “the format, size, and mechanics of the aid [were] insufficient not only for Ukraine to win a military victory in this war but even for it to offer a steady and lengthy resistance to Russia under current circumstances.” The forthcoming aid, he said was, more “an IV drip” than an effective intervention.

Happy Wednesday! I was glad to be in the office with some Bulwark colleagues today and snapped the above. I need to get my order in!

Editor’s note: I will be at both events!

