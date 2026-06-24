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Command Post: Republicans Rebuke Trump Over Iran, Vote to End War

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Mark Hertling's avatar
Benjamin Parker's avatar
Mark Hertling and Benjamin Parker
Jun 24, 2026
∙ Paid

Join Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling (Ret.) and Ben Parker as they cover the week’s biggest military and foreign policy stories.

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