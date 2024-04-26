(Composite / Photos: GettyImages / Shutterstock)

Great analysis of yesterday’s oral arguments across The Bulwark: Kim Wehle was on the site and then talked with Mona and Gregg Nunziata on the livestream. Sarah and George Conway did an emergency pod. Andrew Egger had good stuff in Morning Shots.

And then Sarah and I did a Secret show on the SCOTUS debate.

This is The Bulwark at its best: Smart people thinking through an important moment without a party line.

1. Conservatism

A few years ago my buddy Stuart Stevens wrote a book called It Was All a Lie.

His thesis was that the dogma conservatives had professed for 60 years—the love of small government and free trade; the desire for robust foreign policy; the belief that character and accountability mattered—turned out not to be values, but rationalizations.

In Stuart’s view, conservatives had a bunch of groups they disfavored and then worked backwards to concoct an ideological framework to support these prejudices. No, not all conservatives. And maybe not on every single issue. But enough so that the generalization was generally fair.

When Stuart first published his book I thought it was an interesting idea. The preponderance of evidence which has emerged since 2020 has buttressed his case.

Yesterday the Supreme Court hinted that maybe conservative legal theory was always a lie, too.

Donald Trump, as always, is the great revealer.

In general, conservative legal theory over the last two generations has been marked by a few big ideas:

That originalism and the text of the Constitution matters.

That judges should not make policy or legislate from the bench.

That courts should issue decisions as narrowly as possible, so as to leave the field open for both future legal maneuver and legislative action.

That when possible, courts should defer to the will of voters.

Am I generalizing here? Yes. Are there distinctions between schools of conservative legal thought? Sure. Let’s grant all of those distinctions and caveats.

Even so, from the 35,000 foot level everyone understands what was meant over the last 40 years when people talked about “conservative legal theory.”

With its decision on the 14th Amendment case attempting to disqualify Trump from the ballot in Colorado, the High Court’s conservatives abandoned any pretense of adhering to the text of the Constitution. The plain text of the Constitution pointed to an outcome which the Court’s conservatives disfavored—perhaps for good reasons, perhaps for bad reasons—and so they just . . . made up a new standard.

With the presidential immunity case the SCOTUS was given an iron-clad ruling from the DC circuit court. It did not need to hear this case at all.

If it believed that, for reasons of legitimacy, it needed to weigh in, the Court could have granted cert to this appeal on the narrow question of whether or not Donald Trump, in this particular case, could claim immunity.

Instead, the Court granted cert on the widest grounds possible, giving itself the scope to define presidential immunity for all time. Kim Wehle talked about this choice last night and it is striking how the conservatives on this Court were eager for the chance to create precedent.

“We’re writing a rule for the ages,” Justice Neil Gorsuch said during arguments.

But no one asked Gorsuch to write a rule for the ages. The Court was given a narrow question to decide and the Court’s conservatives chose to widen the aperture as much as possible so that they could make right some cosmic wrongs they see in American law.

Which is exactly what conservatives used to complain that liberal judges did.

Then there’s the conservative legal view of law enforcement. Conservatives have historically been broad-minded about the powers the criminal justice system ought to have.

Yesterday at oral arguments the conservatives suddenly had second-thoughts. As Radley Balko put it,

It’s just mind blowing to hear the same justices who continue to support absolute immunity for prosecutors and limiting federal review of state prosecutor misconduct suddenly alarmed that prosecutors might overreach when it comes to charging **the president of the United States.**

Oops.

Finally there is the question of voters: The will of the great and good American people. Justice Samuel Alito posed a hypothetical:

If an incumbent who loses a very close, hotly contested election knows that a real possibility after leaving office is not that the president is going to be able to go off into a peaceful retirement, but that the president may be criminally prosecuted by a bitter political opponent, will that not lead us into a cycle that destabilizes the functioning of our country as a democracy?

I want to be very clear about what Justice Alito is saying here:

Donald Trump attempted a coup, and failed.

The criminal justice system is attempting to hold him accountable for this clear violation of the law.

But doing so might lead to some other president to attempt a coup.

So if someone attempts a coup they must not be prosecuted.

Because if you prosecute them, they might attempt another coup.

The Alito Theory sees a coup as merely an alternate path to power, no more or less valid than an election. If a coup is attempted and succeeds, the couper becomes president and faces no consequences. If a coup is attempted and fails, the couper is immune to prosecution and free to attempt another coup in the next election. And perhaps even in the election after that.

From Alito’s perspective, a coup is no different from a recount or a lawsuit attempting to disqualify ballots. It’s just another electoral Hail Mary pass.

Though, of course, sometimes those passes are caught.

So two final thoughts.

First, I’ve been saying for months that this Court was going to do everything possible to prevent the DC insurrection trial from happening before the election.

I don’t want to question anyone’s motives, but I ask you sincerely: If the Court were packed with justices who were trying to return Trump to power, what would it be doing differently?

It’s JVL’s Law: Any person or institution not explicitly anti-Trump will become useful to Trump over time.

Finally, I’ll give the last word to Nicholas Grossman, who also senses that all of that conservative legal theory chin-tugging was just rationalization:

Conservative Justices approach “can the president legally kill Americans he doesn’t like?” from the perspective of people confident the current president would never order them killed, and the only president who would possibly abuse power like that would kill people the conservative Justices don’t like.

2. Hellcat

