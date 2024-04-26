The Bulwark
The Secret Podcast
The Supreme Court Won't Save Us
Preview
0:00
-29:49

The Supreme Court Won't Save Us

And it's not clear that the SCOTUS would want to, even if it could.
Jonathan V. Last
and
Sarah Longwell
Apr 26, 2024
∙ Paid
Share
(STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Sarah and JVL spent the entire show talking about yesterday’s presidential immunity arguments before the Supreme Court. Their discussion will shock you: Sarah believes things will ultimately be okay while JVL has a darker view. It’s the twist you never saw coming . . .

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
The Secret Podcast
Audio
Each Friday best friends, Sarah Longwell and JVL, go off-leash and uncensored in this intimate podcast.
Only for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
Recent Episodes
Catch Up
  Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell
What Trump Did to Pro-Life Inc.
  Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell
No Logic, No Candidate, No Ticket
  Tim Miller and Sarah Longwell
Cable News Is Kabuki Theater
  Jonathan V. Last and Mona Charen
Burn It All Down
  Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell
"I'll Just Vote for the Famous Football Man"
  Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell
Biden's State of the Union Masterclass
  Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell