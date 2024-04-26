Sarah and JVL spent the entire show talking about yesterday’s presidential immunity arguments before the Supreme Court. Their discussion will shock you: Sarah believes things will ultimately be okay while JVL has a darker view. It’s the twist you never saw coming . . .
The Supreme Court Won't Save Us
The Supreme Court Won't Save Us
And it's not clear that the SCOTUS would want to, even if it could.
Apr 26, 2024
The Secret Podcast
Each Friday best friends, Sarah Longwell and JVL, go off-leash and uncensored in this intimate podcast.
