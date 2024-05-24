Sarah shares her feelings about Nikki Haley. JVL shares his belief that Sarah would be a *great* cast member for Survivor.
Share this post
Survivor: Nikki Haley Edition
www.thebulwark.com
Survivor: Nikki Haley Edition
She is who we thought she was.
May 24, 2024
∙ Paid
The Secret Podcast
Audio
Each Friday best friends, Sarah Longwell and JVL, go off-leash and uncensored in this intimate podcast.
Only for Bulwark+ members.Each Friday best friends, Sarah Longwell and JVL, go off-leash and uncensored in this intimate podcast. Only for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes