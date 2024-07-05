Sarah and JVL talk about the last week what’s it’s been like to have people mad at them for not supporting President Biden. It has not been great!
Share this post
Group Therapy
www.thebulwark.com
Group Therapy
Being in the out-group. Again.
Jul 05, 2024
∙ Paid
The Secret Podcast
Audio
Each Friday best friends, Sarah Longwell and JVL, go off-leash and uncensored in this intimate podcast.
Only for Bulwark+ members.Each Friday best friends, Sarah Longwell and JVL, go off-leash and uncensored in this intimate podcast. Only for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes