46

Group Therapy

Being in the out-group. Again.
Jonathan V. Last
and
Sarah Longwell
Jul 05, 2024
46
Sarah and JVL talk about the last week what’s it’s been like to have people mad at them for not supporting President Biden. It has not been great!

The Bulwark
The Secret Podcast
Audio
Each Friday best friends, Sarah Longwell and JVL, go off-leash and uncensored in this intimate podcast.
Appears in episode
Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
