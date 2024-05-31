(ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)

Sarah and JVL get HOT talking about Trump’s conviction and the right’s bad-faith attempt to discredit the rule of law. Don’t talk to us about motivations. Don’t talk to us about what legal theory is and isn’t valid. Just answer the question: Is. He. Guilty?

