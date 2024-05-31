Playback speed
Is He Guilty?

It's the only question that matters.
Jonathan V. Last
and
Sarah Longwell
May 31, 2024
2
(ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)

Sarah and JVL get HOT talking about Trump’s conviction and the right’s bad-faith attempt to discredit the rule of law. Don’t talk to us about motivations. Don’t talk to us about what legal theory is and isn’t valid. Just answer the question: Is. He. Guilty?

Join Sarah, Tim and JVL for a live show on June 21 in Denver. Tickets are on sale now at TheBulwark.com/events.

Watch, listen or leave a comment for this edition of The Secret Podcast. Bulwark+ members can access ad-free editions of this and all Bulwark shows at TheBulwark.com/listen.

Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
