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NH boomer's avatar
NH boomer
36m

I am hoping you are right but so far I dont see a lot of evidence the economy is sinking. Could be my circle. Gas prices have to be hurting and food prices certainly are not dropping. My family members who support Trump say yes he is corrupt but no worst then the Dems. So, so far they are ok with it. Wouldnt it be nice if we said ‘no’ to corruption.

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Blue's avatar
Blue
40m

Idk. Feels like it should, but I thought that in 2016 and 2024. Can we stop acting like there is this mass of virtuous voters? The only way forward is to appeal to people’s selfish self interest. Always has been. Dems lost the plot thinking they could make the world better and people would be smart enough to understand that and support them. We needed to give the voters that are purely self interested candy so they wouldn’t throw a tantrum and tear everything apart. Hindsight I guess

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