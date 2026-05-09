Corruption is the Iceberg That Will Sink Trump
Plus: What You Missed This Week From The Bulwark
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May 21: Bulwark Live in Los Angeles at the The Novo featuring Tim, Sarah, and Sam along with 🆕 special guests Jane Coaston, Van Lathan, Jon Favreau, Erin Ryan, and Brian Tyler Cohen.
May 20: Bulwark Live in San Diego at the Balboa Theatre featuring Tim, Sarah, and Sam
COMMUNITY MOMENT OF THE WEEK
I hope you’ll take a few minutes to check out one of our new formats above: The Triad Mailbag! Lots of members love it:
PD says: “JVL, appreciate you responding to some difficult questions. Even when the Bulwark members ask things that are uncomfortable, you have our support always.”
Valerie says: “Jasmine is a gem and I love this!…”
And Polly: “Really enjoying this. Please don’t stop.”
🚨OVERTIME🚨
Happy Saturday! It’s a wonder to me that the school year is almost over (just as the Cavs’ season almost is, too, unfortunately…) Time flies! But at least with summer comes baseball.
About a year ago, our friend Jay Nordlinger started his own site, Onward & Upward, which I often link to here. It’s celebrating its first birthday and I hope you’ll got over and enjoy Jay’s reflections on a year and consider signing up.
The Super Bowl FCC Complaints are in… And boy are they depressing.
The Sound He Thought Was a Tank Was a Skateboard… A Japanese Photographer’s Ukraine. (United24Media)
A new kind of van life: $180 to camp for seven months – and a real taste of freedom (The Guardian).
Philip Caputo, RIP. Our former colleague Marc Caputo remembers his one-of-a-kind father.
The Devil Wears MAGA… Twenty years later, we’ve changed -- and not for the better, argues Matt Labash.
A back of the napkin analysis… Of the policies in the movie The American President, courtesy of Ben Dreyfuss.
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I am hoping you are right but so far I dont see a lot of evidence the economy is sinking. Could be my circle. Gas prices have to be hurting and food prices certainly are not dropping. My family members who support Trump say yes he is corrupt but no worst then the Dems. So, so far they are ok with it. Wouldnt it be nice if we said ‘no’ to corruption.
Idk. Feels like it should, but I thought that in 2016 and 2024. Can we stop acting like there is this mass of virtuous voters? The only way forward is to appeal to people’s selfish self interest. Always has been. Dems lost the plot thinking they could make the world better and people would be smart enough to understand that and support them. We needed to give the voters that are purely self interested candy so they wouldn’t throw a tantrum and tear everything apart. Hindsight I guess