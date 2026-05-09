Happy Saturday! Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a Bulwark+ member: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

COME JOIN US IN CALIFORNIA!

May 21: Bulwark Live in Los Angeles at the The Novo featuring Tim, Sarah, and Sam along with 🆕 special guests Jane Coaston, Van Lathan, Jon Favreau, Erin Ryan, and Brian Tyler Cohen.

May 20: Bulwark Live in San Diego at the Balboa Theatre featuring Tim, Sarah, and Sam

COMMUNITY MOMENT OF THE WEEK

I hope you’ll take a few minutes to check out one of our new formats above: The Triad Mailbag! Lots of members love it:

PD says: “JVL, appreciate you responding to some difficult questions. Even when the Bulwark members ask things that are uncomfortable, you have our support always.” Valerie says: “Jasmine is a gem and I love this!…” And Polly: “Really enjoying this. Please don’t stop.”

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Saturday! It’s a wonder to me that the school year is almost over (just as the Cavs’ season almost is, too, unfortunately…) Time flies! But at least with summer comes baseball.

About a year ago, our friend Jay Nordlinger started his own site, Onward & Upward, which I often link to here. It’s celebrating its first birthday and I hope you’ll got over and enjoy Jay’s reflections on a year and consider signing up.

The Super Bowl FCC Complaints are in… And boy are they depressing.

The Sound He Thought Was a Tank Was a Skateboard… A Japanese Photographer’s Ukraine. (United24Media)

A new kind of van life: $180 to camp for seven months – and a real taste of freedom (The Guardian).

Philip Caputo, RIP. Our former colleague Marc Caputo remembers his one-of-a-kind father.

The Devil Wears MAGA… Twenty years later, we’ve changed -- and not for the better, argues Matt Labash.

A back of the napkin analysis… Of the policies in the movie The American President, courtesy of Ben Dreyfuss.

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Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.