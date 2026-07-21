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Don Gates's avatar
Don Gates
2hEdited

Let's just go back to the good old days, before Sinclair's The Jungle, when food producers were left to regulate themselves. I think that's what Americans want, while they are blasting off of their toilets, because they keep voting for cuts to the government, to taxes, and for deregulation. It shows how well we've had it, that we just assume we can decimate the infrastructure that makes our lives work and everything will still proceed just fine.

I feel so badly for Canada. They have been a great neighbor. They have supported us and fought by our side. They cause us no trouble whatsoever. We've been good friends. Now we have Trump as president, and the US has become a total psychopath slapping outrageous tariffs on them based on totally unsupportable justifications and threatening to annex them as the 51st state. Canada is just good people, and we're behaving like monsters to them, totally unprovoked, because Canadians are not the sort of people who would provoke such behavior. We should be helping them with these fires to whatever extent we can, not antagonizing them. I hate it so much.

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Lewis Grotelueschen's avatar
Lewis Grotelueschen
2h

"like a cartoon character going over a cliff."

The Acme Pool Sealing Company didn't do so great with their no-bid contract at the reflecting pool. Not expecting the Acme Parasite Control to do much better.

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