Kotzsu
1h

... If we attack Greenland... does that trigger Article V? And all of NATO goes to war with us? An attack on Greenland is legally an attack on Denmark for NATO purposes, no? The U.S. would be the clear aggressor, and there is no carve-out for attacks by a NATO member against another NATO member. Christ.

No Sympathy, No Charity
1h

Watching the 20-something Trump supporters and the isolationist America First-ers go all in on Venezuela is hilarious. I feel like it’s 2003 and I’m 20 all over again. I remember watching W announce “mission accomplished” about 3 months after the invasion. The single bloodiest day in Iraq was in 2006. I can guarantee that if American boots are on the ground in Venezuela, there will be American casualties. And all of the AF-ers will then bray for even more blood. What a fucking mess.

