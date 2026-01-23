The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tim Coffey's avatar
Tim Coffey
5m

There will come a day when the names of Jim Jordan and his GOP colleagues are only spoken in Hell.

Reply
Share
Patience Wait's avatar
Patience Wait
4m

Where can I get that doormat?!?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture