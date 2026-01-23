The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pliny The Welder's avatar
Pliny The Welder
22m

Hitler didn't start with camps either. It started with the office of resettlement. Plus the current detention centers are, by any measure, camps. Germany didn't create death camps until Barbarosa. The concentration camps were prisons.

Nazism didn't reach it's final form in 1932. It escalated over time. Kristalnacht wasn't the day Hitler took over.

Reply
Share
Robert J Danolfo's avatar
Robert J Danolfo
38m

Will, Thanks for the piece. The moral of the story is clear. However, where do you think Trump gets these thoughts? We know he's not very bright, ok, we know he's an idiot. So who is directing all this threatening hate speech? Who in this administration is a student of Nazism? Steven Miller is the guy who has made this his life long ambition and somehow has found the way to make Trump believe this will make him the greatest force in history. Miller is the most dangerous man in America at the moment. He's behind the ICE terrorism, he's behind the ignoring of the rule of law and he's behind the bullying on the world stage. Our best chance to stop him is to keep saying he's in charge, keep saying he's manipulating Trump and he's the guy using the violent intimidation tactics on the Republicans in Congress. We must say it loud, we must say it often and we need to start now.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture