'Deadpool & Wolverine' Pulls Audiences Back In
'Deadpool & Wolverine' Pulls Audiences Back In

Plus: 'Homicide: Life on the Street' comes to streaming ... but there's a catch.
Sonny Bunch
Jul 30, 2024
On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) review Deadpool & Wolverine, the first $200 million opening movie in two-and-a-half years. It’s definitely a movie! Then they discuss Homicide: Life on the Street, a beloved show that’s finally hitting streaming. But there’s one small problem. Make sure to swing by Friday for our summer reading bonus episode. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

