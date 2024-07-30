'Deadpool & Wolverine' Pulls Audiences Back In

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) review Deadpool & Wolverine, the first $200 million opening movie in two-and-a-half years. It’s definitely a movie! Then they discuss Homicide: Life on the Street, a beloved show that’s finally hitting streaming. But there’s one small problem. Make sure to swing by Friday for our summer reading bonus episode. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!
Plus: 'Homicide: Life on the Street' comes to streaming ... but there's a catch.
Jul 30, 2024
Across the Movie Aisle
Audio
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
