Happy Saturday! Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a Bulwark+ member: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

OUR LIVE SHOWS, DEEP IN THE HEART OF TEXAS

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Saturday! While I’m glad to be home to watch my Saint Louis Billikens take on Goliath Michigan (we’re coming for you, Jonathan Cohn!), I’ve got plenty of wind in my sails after our live shows in Dallas and Austin this week.

As Sarah reminded us, that’s what authoritarians want: to wear you down. I had the chance to chat with a couple hundred folks—and I left, as I hope you did, with a renewed sense of vigor. And a lot of snacks from Buc-ee’s.

As is usually the case at our events, I got to see old friends. People traveled from Florida and as far north as Lake Superior in Wisconsin, road tripping the whole way with treats in tow. I also got to make a whole bunch of new friends. And I learned that fan merch can be the best merch. (Seriously: Go see why Tim brought Shelby on stage in Austin.)

Whether we’d corresponded on email over an account issue, or we’ve chatted on social media but never met, the best part for me at these is putting a face with a name. Thanks to all who came and said hello.

If you haven’t been to one of these, don’t worry: we’re planning more shows in the near future. We hope to see you!

Discussion Prompt: Who busted your bracket? For me? Ohio State. Though, as I landed in Kentucky, the Wildcats tied it at the last second to send it to… Overtime. My favorite!

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