On Faith, Joe Kent, Tulsi, No More Wars, and More!

JVL and Sarah Longwell discuss the Trump administration’s stumble into an Iranian conflict that betrays its "no more wars" promise. They analyze the sudden resignation of Joe Kent over foreign wars, Tulsi Gabbard’s surreal FBI testimony regarding Fulton County ballots, and the looming "bloodbath" within a fracturing Republican coalition.
Watch: Tim interview James Talarico live in Dallas
Pre-order Sarah’s book, How to Eat an Elephant, coming in September
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