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On Faith, Joe Kent, Tulsi, No More Wars, and More!

Live from Dallas
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell
Mar 19, 2026
∙ Paid

JVL and Sarah Longwell discuss the Trump administration’s stumble into an Iranian conflict that betrays its "no more wars" promise. They analyze the sudden resignation of Joe Kent over foreign wars, Tulsi Gabbard’s surreal FBI testimony regarding Fulton County ballots, and the looming "bloodbath" within a fracturing Republican coalition.

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Watch: Tim interview James Talarico live in Dallas

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