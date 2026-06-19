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JD Vance. Ross Douthat. 'Nuff Said.

History's greatest monsters, together again.
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell
Jun 19, 2026
∙ Paid

The Iran war deal is falling apart (already). Israel is turning on Trump. And the two most insipid trad-Cath poasters in America are podcasting together again.

Plus: JVL (finally) explains his disdain for the NYT’s DEI Trump apologist.

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Hit the like button ❤️ and come to the comments so JVL doesn’t get all needy.

show notes:

Trump’s Iran Hawks Found a Way to Love the Surrender.

Trump’s Iran Hawks Found a Way to Love the Surrender.

Jonathan V. Last
·
4:31 PM
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The Secret Podcast with JVL and Sarah is exclusively for members of Bulwark+. To watch or listen to future episodes and join the Secret community in the comments become a Bulwark+ member today. The only way through is together.

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