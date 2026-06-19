JD Vance. Ross Douthat. 'Nuff Said.

The Iran war deal is falling apart (already). Israel is turning on Trump. And the two most insipid trad-Cath poasters in America are podcasting together again.
Plus: JVL (finally) explains his disdain for the NYT’s DEI Trump apologist.
Hit the like button ❤️ and come to the comments so JVL doesn’t get all needy.
show notes:
The Secret Podcast with JVL and Sarah is exclusively for members of Bulwark+. To watch or listen to future episodes and join the Secret community in the comments become a Bulwark+ member today. The only way through is together.