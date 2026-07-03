It's 100x Worse Than Watergate—and Republicans Still Won't Quit

Sarah Longwell and Bill Kristol (filling in for JVL) take on America’s 250th birthday under Trump—and how far the GOP has fallen from Reagan’s “you can become an American” to 2,000 ICE arrests a day. They break down the right-wing meltdown over the birthright citizenship ruling, Megyn Kelly’s race to the bottom, why the “socialist takeover” panic misses what Democratic voters actually want, and who’s really rising in the 2028 field.

Read Sarah’s Triad newsletter.

Also: There are more tickets to see Sarah and JVL on September 8 in NYC. We’ve moved to a bigger room at the 92nd Y and we need to sell it out. So come hang with us. Tickets are here.

Sarah + JVL Live in NYC, September 8

Also, also: If you want JVL to host the Seattle show instead of Tim on September 15, let us know in the comments.

Leave a comment