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The Secret Podcast
The GOAT Episode
AI Gingrich, President Tucker, Burrito discourse. Possibly the greatest hour of podcasting, ever.
JVL and Tim did a GIANT show this week.
Uncanny Callista Gingrich.
Thom Tillis publishes his burn book.
Tucker’s running for president.
Burrito discourse.
And more!
Seriously: Instant classic. This one goes in the vault.
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