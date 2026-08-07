The GOAT Episode

JVL and Tim did a GIANT show this week.

Uncanny Callista Gingrich.

Thom Tillis publishes his burn book.

Tucker’s running for president.

Burrito discourse.

And more!

Seriously: Instant classic. This one goes in the vault.

Read JVL’s Triad newsletter: https://www.thebulwark.com/s/thetriad

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