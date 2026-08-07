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The Secret Podcast

The GOAT Episode

AI Gingrich, President Tucker, Burrito discourse. Possibly the greatest hour of podcasting, ever.

Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Tim Miller's avatar
Jonathan V. Last and Tim Miller
∙ Paid
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JVL and Tim did a GIANT show this week.

  • Uncanny Callista Gingrich.

  • Thom Tillis publishes his burn book.

  • Tucker’s running for president.

  • Burrito discourse.

  • And more!

Seriously: Instant classic. This one goes in the vault.

Read JVL’s Triad newsletter: https://www.thebulwark.com/s/thetriad

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