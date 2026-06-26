The Last Temptation of Sarah Longwell

It’s a special show this week where JVL gives Sarah a series of impossible choices. Will she choose institutionalism, or Secretary Mayor Pete? Will she endorse the political analysis of [REDACTED]? What will she do when Cletus says that he doesn’t like democracy and wants minority rule?
Come find out!
Also: There are more tickets to see Sarah and JVL on September 8 in NYC. We’ve moved to a bigger room at the 92nd Y and we need to sell it out. So come hang with us. Tickets are here.
Also, also: If you want JVL to host the Seattle show instead of Tim on September 15, let us know in the comments.
show notes:
Catherine Rampell: The Americans Trump Would Rather Not See
JVL’s Traid: What Was Cletus Thinks About Democracy
Jim Swift: Haitians Prepare for Disaster
The Secret Podcast with JVL and Sarah is exclusively for members of Bulwark+. To watch or listen to future episodes and join the Secret community in the comments become a Bulwark+ member today. The only way through is together.