The Last Temptation of Sarah Longwell

It’s a special show this week where JVL gives Sarah a series of impossible choices. Will she choose institutionalism, or Secretary Mayor Pete? Will she endorse the political analysis of [REDACTED]? What will she do when Cletus says that he doesn’t like democracy and wants minority rule?

Come find out!

Also: There are more tickets to see Sarah and JVL on September 8 in NYC. We’ve moved to a bigger room at the 92nd Y and we need to sell it out. So come hang with us. Tickets are here.

Sarah + JVL Live in NYC, September 8

Also, also: If you want JVL to host the Seattle show instead of Tim on September 15, let us know in the comments.

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show notes:

Catherine Rampell: The Americans Trump Would Rather Not See

JVL’s Traid: What Was Cletus Thinks About Democracy

Jim Swift: Haitians Prepare for Disaster