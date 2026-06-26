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The Last Temptation of Sarah Longwell

JVL presents her with all his works.
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell
Jun 26, 2026
∙ Paid

It’s a special show this week where JVL gives Sarah a series of impossible choices. Will she choose institutionalism, or Secretary Mayor Pete? Will she endorse the political analysis of [REDACTED]? What will she do when Cletus says that he doesn’t like democracy and wants minority rule?

Come find out!

Also: There are more tickets to see Sarah and JVL on September 8 in NYC. We’ve moved to a bigger room at the 92nd Y and we need to sell it out. So come hang with us. Tickets are here.

Sarah + JVL Live in NYC, September 8

Also, also: If you want JVL to host the Seattle show instead of Tim on September 15, let us know in the comments.

Leave a comment

show notes:
Catherine Rampell: The Americans Trump Would Rather Not See
JVL’s Traid: What Was Cletus Thinks About Democracy
Jim Swift: Haitians Prepare for Disaster

The Secret Podcast with JVL and Sarah is exclusively for members of Bulwark+. To watch or listen to future episodes and join the Secret community in the comments become a Bulwark+ member today. The only way through is together.

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