You Can See the Bush Line From Your House
Plus: A Democratic Senate starts to take shape.
Sarah and JVL have a super-sized, instant classic:
The Trump administration is using ChatGPT for everything.
Why are Cornyn and Tillis even bothering with their fake protest of Todd Blanche?
The Dem Senate map is looking . . . possible?
Trump has raised $800 million from “donors” since coming back to office.
And JVL finally explains why he’s obsessed with 60 Minutes investigative reporter Ross Douthat.
Plus: Emo JVL needs your advice in the comments!
Show Notes:
Sarah Longwell and Alex Seitz-Wald: The Maine Thing
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