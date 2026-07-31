You Can See the Bush Line From Your House

Sarah and JVL have a super-sized, instant classic:

The Trump administration is using ChatGPT for everything.

Why are Cornyn and Tillis even bothering with their fake protest of Todd Blanche?

The Dem Senate map is looking . . . possible?

Trump has raised $800 million from “donors” since coming back to office.

And JVL finally explains why he’s obsessed with 60 Minutes investigative reporter Ross Douthat.

Plus: Emo JVL needs your advice in the comments!

Show Notes:

Sarah Longwell and Alex Seitz-Wald: The Maine Thing

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