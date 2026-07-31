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The Secret Podcast

You Can See the Bush Line From Your House

Plus: A Democratic Senate starts to take shape.

Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell
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Sarah and JVL have a super-sized, instant classic:

  • The Trump administration is using ChatGPT for everything.

  • Why are Cornyn and Tillis even bothering with their fake protest of Todd Blanche?

  • The Dem Senate map is looking . . . possible?

  • Trump has raised $800 million from “donors” since coming back to office.

  • And JVL finally explains why he’s obsessed with 60 Minutes investigative reporter Ross Douthat.

Plus: Emo JVL needs your advice in the comments!

Show Notes:
Sarah Longwell and Alex Seitz-Wald: The Maine Thing

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