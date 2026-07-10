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Trump Did What? (Evergreen Tweet.)

Plus: The last time the best friends ever have to talk about Platner.
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Sarah Longwell and Jonathan V. Last
Jul 10, 2026
∙ Paid

Sarah and JVL are back together, looking at Trump’s NATO disgrace, wondering if Mitch McConnell is really talking to people on the phone about detailed policy questions, and analyzing the factional fight in the Democratic party between the people trying to elect Democrats and the insurgents focused on displacing the establishment.

Short version: What if Morris Katz is just the left’s Steve Bannon?

Also, there’s some personal stuff at the end.

Finally: There are more tickets to see Sarah and JVL on September 8 in NYC! We are about to sell out the orchestra section—but we want to sell out the balcony, too. It’s a point of pride. Come hang with us. Tickets are here.

Sarah + JVL Live in NYC, September 8

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Show notes:

The Secret Podcast with JVL and Sarah is exclusively for members of Bulwark+. To watch or listen to future episodes and join the Secret community in the comments become a Bulwark+ member today. The only way through is together.

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