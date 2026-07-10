Trump Did What? (Evergreen Tweet.)

Sarah and JVL are back together, looking at Trump’s NATO disgrace, wondering if Mitch McConnell is really talking to people on the phone about detailed policy questions, and analyzing the factional fight in the Democratic party between the people trying to elect Democrats and the insurgents focused on displacing the establishment.
Short version: What if Morris Katz is just the left’s Steve Bannon?
Also, there’s some personal stuff at the end.
Finally: There are more tickets to see Sarah and JVL on September 8 in NYC! We are about to sell out the orchestra section—but we want to sell out the balcony, too. It’s a point of pride. Come hang with us. Tickets are here.
Show notes:
JVL’s Triad: “Progressives Are Mad at the Wrong People”
Sarah is Wyatt Earp; JVL is Doc Holliday, explained.
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