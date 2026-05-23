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The Walls Are Closing In

Things are actually getting pretty bad for Big Orange.
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell
May 23, 2026
∙ Paid

Sarah is in the City of Angels; JVL is in the Big Apple;) and they have A LOT to catch up on. Gas is at $4.65. Trump is at -22 in the latest Fox poll. The Senate said no to the billi for his ballroom.

Oh, and maybe we’re going to do regime change in Cuba soon?

Plus: They recap the California live shows and go deep on Tina Peters.

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Read JVL’s Triad newsletter: here.

The Secret Podcast with JVL and Sarah is exclusively for members of Bulwark+. To watch or listen to future episodes and join the Secret community in the comments become a Bulwark+ member today. The only way through is together.

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