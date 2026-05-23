The Walls Are Closing In

Sarah is in the City of Angels; JVL is in the Big Apple;) and they have A LOT to catch up on. Gas is at $4.65. Trump is at -22 in the latest Fox poll. The Senate said no to the billi for his ballroom.
Oh, and maybe we’re going to do regime change in Cuba soon?
Plus: They recap the California live shows and go deep on Tina Peters.
show notes
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