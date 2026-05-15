Trump's $1.7b Friends and Family Fund

Last night news broke that President Trump would drop his $10b lawsuit against the IRS if the people who work for him at the Justice Department would create a $1.7b fund out of taxpayer dollars and allow him to appoint five commissioners to run this fund and they would award money to anyone they deemed fit.

Oh, and that the list of people given money would be secret. And Trump could replace the commissioners any time he wanted, for no reason.

The Trump administration is positioning this as a “truth and reconciliation commission.” Which is amazing.

For a decade JVL (and to a lesser extent Sarah) have wanted a truth and reconciliation commission to document accounts of what people did during the Trump era. And now the monkey’s paw has granted their wish.

We get a truth and reconciliation commission designed to help the people who did the Trump era.

As you can imagine, Sarah and JVL have a lot to say about this. Strap in.

Leave a comment

show notes

ICYMI: The gang did a bonus episode this week in meat space.

Read JVL’s Triad newsletter: here.

ON SALE NOW: Bulwark Live is coming to San Diego on May 20 and Los Angeles on May 21.

Just announced! We’re adding some chatty friends to the lineups for both shows. Grab your seats now to join Sarah, Tim and Sam for an evening of politics among friends and keep an eye on TheBulwark.com/Events for more announcements.