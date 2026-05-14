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Tim Can’t Stop Laughing at Rand Paul’s Son’s Twitter Name

Tim Miller's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Tim Miller, Sarah Longwell, and Jonathan V. Last
May 14, 2026
∙ Paid

Tim Miller, Sarah Longwell, and JVL are doing a bonus not-quite-TNL to take on Trump’s staggering $10 billion lawsuit scheme against the federal government, the MAGA civil war over Thomas Massie, and the surreal Capitol Hill bar confrontation involving Rand Paul’s son, antisemitic insults, and Kentucky Republican chaos. Plus, JD Vance launches an “anti-fraud” task force while Trump’s allies chase billions and pardon money.

JOIN US! We’ll have some chatty friends joining us on stage for Bulwark Live in San Diego on May 20 and Los Angeles on May 21. For details or to grab your seats today head to TheBulwark.com/Events.

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