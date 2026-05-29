A Cage Fight for America

Sarah and JVL talk about the ongoing meltdown of Trump’s Freedom 250 event; the inappropriateness of putting a UFC cage fight on the White House lawn; John Cornyn’s sudden understanding of what Trump is; and Bari Weiss’s murder of 60 Minutes.
It’s a good show / short show because we’re both playing hurt today, so forgive us if we’re not at our most dazzling.
Read JVL’s Triad newsletter about 60 Minutes here.
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