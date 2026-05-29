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A Cage Fight for America

Freedom 250 and the age of the strongman.
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell
May 29, 2026

Sarah and JVL talk about the ongoing meltdown of Trump’s Freedom 250 event; the inappropriateness of putting a UFC cage fight on the White House lawn; John Cornyn’s sudden understanding of what Trump is; and Bari Weiss’s murder of 60 Minutes.

It’s a good show / short show because we’re both playing hurt today, so forgive us if we’re not at our most dazzling.

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Read JVL’s Triad newsletter about 60 Minutes here.

The Secret Podcast with JVL and Sarah is exclusively for members of Bulwark+. To watch or listen to future episodes and join the Secret community in the comments become a Bulwark+ member today. The only way through is together.

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