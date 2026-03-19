James Talarico: The Bulwark LIVE from Dallas

For Talarico, it doesn't really matter whether Cornyn or Paxton wins their runoff battle. Either way, the Texas Democratic Senate candidate says he is running against the billionaire mega-donors and their corrupt system. To flip the Senate seat, he says he is speaking to the hearts of voters, avoiding media echo chambers, and campaigning on being both pro-immigrant and pro-border security. Plus, Trump's broken promises, Cornyn may be more corrupt than Paxton, Apostle Paul's thoughts on God's sausage, and a Shermanesque denial of the vegan accusations.

James Talarico joins Tim Miller before a live Bulwark audience.

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