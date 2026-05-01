Adam Kinzinger: The First Family's Corruption Is Mind-Blowing

Fox News wouldn't shut up about Hunter and Burisma, but its viewers aren't likely to hear any criticism of Eric and Don Jr. raking it in through government contracts approved by the Trump administration. Unlike in Hunter's case, the U.S. government is paying millions of dollars to the president's sons. Plus, Trump is losing the information war on Iran, Bibi is oddly chummy with Putin—given his alliance with Israel's enemy Iran, the nation's debt is larger than our GDP, the governor of Louisiana is outright assaulting democracy, and Kinzinger explains why we need to celebrate heroes.



Adam Kinzinger joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.

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