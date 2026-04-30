Jon Ossoff: Trump Is a Lifelong Racist

The bombshell voting rights ruling from the Supreme Court may have been years in the making, but Ossoff sees a tie-in to Trump's sore-loserdom and his inability to accept that black voters in Georgia were responsible for his 2020 defeat. And the senator expects a full-court press to get Alito and Thomas to retire so Trump can nominate MAGA fanatics to the court—and impose his most durable legacy on the country. Ossoff also discussed potential limits on aid to Israel, the geopolitical malpractice of the Iran war, and the brazen corruption of the Trump family’s overseas business deals. Plus, Luke Thomas explains the links between MMA and Trump world, the UFC’s key role in rehabilitating Trump after Jan 6, and the sportswashing behind the upcoming fights at the White House. Extra bonus: Tim weighs in on the Maine Senate race.

Sen. Jon Ossoff and Morning Kombat host Luke Thomas join Tim Miller.

show notes

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, hit the like button or leave a comment. We want to hear from you.

Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.