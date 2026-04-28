Carol Leonnig and Will Sommer: The Loons and the Loyalists Running the DOJ

Acting AG Todd Blanche, who watched Pam Bondi get fired, knows exactly what his assignment is: Go after every political enemy Trump wants targeted, and charge them—even without evidence of a crime. At the FBI, officials under Kash have pursued dubious or phony leads while career agents are seething over what the director has done to the place. Plus, the podcastistan wars may be doing real harm to the MAGA movement, influencers in the Trump echo chamber are looking pretty lame in comparison to key right-wing figures who are breaking ranks with him, and the latest on post-overdose looksmaxxer Clavicular.

Will Sommer and Carol Leonnig join Tim Miller.

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