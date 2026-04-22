Sam Stein: Can Trump Avoid Humiliation in Iran?

Trump's madman antics got him into a game of chicken with Iran, but he's up against people who are even crazier than he is. And he is not likely to get a deal with Tehran that is any better than Obama's nuclear agreement—which Trump called the worst deal in the world. Plus, the Virginia win is another reminder that Dems can effectively play hardball, Kevin Warsh is looking like an alarming pick for the Fed, the media coverage of the mass shooting in Shreveport was almost non-existent, MAGA is obsessed with Mamdani, Sam and Tim have new Cabinet rankings, and is there a way to stop Kushner from making deals with Sharia law countries?

Sam Stein joins Tim Miller.

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