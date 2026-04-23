Ben McKenzie and Sarah Matthews: We Are Drowning in Scam Artists

Trump has gone full “1984” with his claim that it’s a good thing that the Strait of Hormuz is closed. He also says that he saved some Iranian women from being executed, which the regime in Tehran called “fake news.” It’s a telling sign of the times when the public can’t figure out whether the White House or the Iranian regime is lying. Speaking of scam artists, Ben joins Tim to discuss his new film on cryptocurrency, "Everyone is Lying to You for Money." The industry is rife with crime, it sorely needs to be regulated, and some of the most unscrupulous people are behind it— including our president

Ben McKenzie and Sarah Matthews join Tim Miller.

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