The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Felice Bachrach's avatar
Felice Bachrach
7m

Of course the Dems should go after the regime for due process violations and the other Nazi tactics. But really, as important as those are they’d better freaking go after cuts to Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security first and immediately!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
James Woodruff's avatar
James Woodruff
4m

I am so ready for this. Bring the fight. If any of these are in California I am down to join. When and where are all I need.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture