The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Podcasts
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deepak Puri's avatar
Deepak Puri
12m

News happens fast. How do you get the facts in a concise, timely form so that people can get it quickly? I use AI to generate a 13 minute podcast from Judge Xinis 8 page ruling and uploaded it to YouTube. So in case you don't have time to read the ruling you can listen to a summary instead.

Judge Xinis Accuses Team Trump of ‘Willful and Bad Faith’ Stonewalling in Kilmar Garcia Deportation: PODCAST

https://thedemlabs.org/2025/04/23/judge-xinis-accuses-trump-of-willful-bad-faith-stonewalling-in-kilmar-garcia-deportation-podcast/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Kathleen Daly's avatar
Kathleen Daly
7m

Time the Democrats show this Administration they are not going to be bullied. They are capable of continuing to shine a spotlight on illegal deportations, investigations into criminal activity from this administration; i.e. stock market manipulation, negative impact of tariffs, DOGE. Their job is to protect the Constitution and serve their constituents. Getting wrongfully imprisoned citizens is a one of the priorities.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture