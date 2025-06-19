Emergency Podcast: The Israel-Iran War

In a special episode of Shield of the Republic, Eric and Eliot discuss the Israeli military operation against Iran. They discuss the intelligence on Iran that purportedly prompted the decision to take military action against the Iranian program, the questions of whether the operation is really about regime change, if the US intervenes and bombs the faci…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.