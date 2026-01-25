The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ashley's avatar
Ashley
35mEdited

We need all hands on deck from every single elected official and previous president TONIGHT.

Joe Rogan should be doing an emergency podcast.

This is the break glass moment. Beyond past it.

People’s souls are throbbing in pain.

As a nurse, I just truly cannot process this fully. But nurses have a calling to care, and Alex did that until the moment he was executed. We will never forget what we saw. And we will make sure that every member of this administration is held responsible. Period. Our generation’s Nuremberg trials will one day come. And I’m ready.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Peter Enz's avatar
Peter Enz
35m

Thank you JVL as a Minneapolis citizen for saying the truth.

Reply
Share
2 replies
204 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture