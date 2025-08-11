The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ginny K's avatar
Ginny K
1h

My husband had stage 4 melanoma. He was dying before our eyes. His spine and liver were riddled with tumors. Then in 2018 his doctors at Mass General Boston got him into a phase 1 trial using a personalized mRNA cancer vaccine. He is cured. These monsters are throwing out this amazing technology that can save lives. It is horrifying. So much blood on their hands.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Catherine Carroll's avatar
Catherine Carroll
1h

JD Vance is an overly ambitious, grubbing and creepy dude. Take your eyes of this guy at your own peril.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
125 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture