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Fighting Armadillo's avatar
Fighting Armadillo
1h

Kevin Warsh may deserve our pity, but . . . nah. He won’t get it. When you prostitute yourself to get a promotion, anything you get is just deserts.

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howard's avatar
howard
1h

You know that warsh can't change rates on his own, and i know warsh can't change rates on his own, but does trump? I doubt it.

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