Leading The Bulwark…

KIMBERLY WEHLE: But appeals could keep his White House records relating to the Big Lie out of the hands of the January 6th committee until after the midterms—when it might cease to exist.

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

When the Republican Party is only about enabling the Big Lie and fomenting outrage to get on Fox News, Kevin McCarthy doesn't get a pass for averting his gaze. The Washington Post's Dana Milbank joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.

For Bulwark+ Members… 🔐

Sarah, Tim, and JVL talk about Chris Sununu, the Pennsylvania Senate race and the promise (and peril) of John Fetterman.

MORNING SHOTS: The 9 Tribes of American Politics

CHARLIE SYKES asks where do you fit in?

THE TRIAD: JVL Has a Gift for You

JVL on Sen. Dr. Oz and Biden's refusal to turn vaccines into a culture war.

Tomorrow night at 8 p.m. Eastern, tune in for JVL, Sarah Longwell, Sonny Bunch, and Ben Parker talking about Big Bird, the longing for DeSantis and Youngkin, whether the Democrats are still blowing it or not, and more.

PLUS, we’ve opened up comments on the TNB post so you can ask some questions in advance!

But you can only read the Bulwark+ content or listen to it if you’re a member.

From The Bulwark Aggregator…

In Today’s Bulwark...

JESSICA CRETS: ‘Eternals’ and the irony of watching fans trumpet their allegiance to a corporation over artists.

MONA CHAREN: The problem isn’t masculinity, or a lack thereof, but family structure.

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

Happy Wednesday! Apparently, France has its own Tonya Harding scandal, but for soccer.

Missouri Senate hopeful Mark McCloskey parks like an asshole. Are we surprised?

Cameras and phones in the courtroom are bad. I know this is controversial in the era of connectivity, but come on. The public and journalists should have access to trials, but reducing them to viral clips is bad for society. Transcripts and audio? All for it. Perhaps make people read again. The majority of society is not well equipped or educated enough to know what to make of soundbites from a court.

I don’t know how this will work…

I’ve lost friends to drunk driving and maybe you have, too. Mandating unproven technology in new cars to combat that? I have my concerns. There are lots of scenarios you can imagine to argue against it, but really, all you have to do is think about the technology fails of today and consider: Do I want this failure happening to my car and stopping my ability to drive?

I’m pro-technology, though when it comes to cars, I just see every bell and whistle as a future expense that they can milk me on to pass inspection to keep the license plate current. When I ask Alexa to play music in my office, and the one 35 feet away, around two walls and a door starts playing? I worry. I predict this will not happen in 2026.

We can, and should, do what we can to reduce deaths from drunk driving. Giving automakers five years to come up with something workable here is unlikely to happen. We have to be honest with ourselves, and turning “Vision Zero” into reality isn’t gonna happen, either. At some point, it becomes untethered to reality and becomes anti-car.

What happened to Kevin the Carrot? In the UK, Aldi had an adorable, years-long ad campaign for the holidays featuring Kevin the Carrot. Apparently, he has been retired in favor of Ebanana Scrooge. But I hope Kevin will return, like James Bond does. Their competitor, Lidl, my favorite, has a great new holiday ad out that’s worth checking out, too. Suffice to say, I think Kevin the Carrot will return. He is adorable.

Q Predicted this! Milton Waddams, I’m sorry, I mean Jim Watkins, father of Ron, a potential Congressional candidate in Arizona, has some thoughts on the elusive “Q”, which many Republican voters think is some high-level individual in the government and not two guys named Jim and Ron who are father and son and run websites dedicated to posting vile.

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here tomorrow. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.