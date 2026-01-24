Happy Saturday! Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a Bulwark+ member: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today.

Substack on TV 📺: Read on for details about how you can watch your favorite Bulwark content on your Smart TV.

Substack TV… Last year when we started ramping up our video content, we heard from Bulwark+ members looking to get our shows on their TVs. We relayed this to our friends at Substack and at long last, Substack TV is here for smart TVs connected to Apple TV (set top box) and Google’s Play Store.

Use your Bulwark+/Substack profile to sign in and watch all your favorite Bulwark+ content on your TV from the comfort of your couch. Our videos will show up in the TV app as they are published on the site so you can watch them at your leisure, ad-free. Bulwark on Sunday and other livestreams will also be available live through the app, too.

Substack has written a handy “How to” for subscribers explaining how you can find the Substack TV app and how to get logged-in. Be sure to have your phone or computer handy so you can link your account to your TV.

We’re told more features are coming and more platforms, too. Let me know in the comments how the set up experience goes for you. On Monday, January 26th at 3:30 pm Eastern, I’ll be doing “Office Hours” in the Bulwark Members Chat. My plan is to take your technical Substack / Bulwark questions there for an hour or so.

The Curious Cult of Aldi… How an 80-year-old German discount chain became America’s hottest grocer. (Businessweek.)

Stop sanewashing Trump’s incoherent monologues… Just read Trump’s actual words and try to ascribe any intelligence to “the weave” argues Anthony Fisher at MS NOW.

‘The Object Of The Game’ to premiere in February… A high school classmate of mine has a 3-part documentary on Amazon about football as seen through our alma mater’s legendary coach, Chuck Kyle. (Deadline).

