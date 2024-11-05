Recently in The Bulwark:

Former U.S. President Donald Trump appears in court for his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court on April 23, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Curtis Means-Pool/Getty Images)

THERE’S NOT A LOT WE CAN SAY FOR SURE about what will happen Tuesday. But one thing we do know is the playbook Donald Trump will run if the presidential race is too close to call Tuesday night. As in 2020, he’ll declare himself the victor. As in 2020, he’ll swear Democrats are trying to steal his victory in the dead of night. And as in 2020, he’ll bury his supporters in a barrage of hair-on-fire, Stop the Steal fundraising pitches, telling them their last-minute donations are the only thing standing between the country and the Kamalabyss.

THAT THE TRUMPS, UNTIL QUITE RECENTLY, were a mainstay of the Styles section is a fact—embarrassing to various parties for various reasons—that Melania Trump’s new memoir will not let us forget. The book’s photographs, which make up a substantial section of an already slim volume, include a glamazon pregnancy photoshoot by Annie Leibovitz and a Vogue wedding cover story. In Melania’s telling, Anna Wintour herself flew with her to Paris to help her select the wedding dress.

LINDSAY M. CHERVINSKY: The Echoes of 1800 in the 2024 Election

ON THE EVE OF THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, so much of this moment feels unprecedented. Yet historians and political commentators can’t help looking for points of comparison in previous presidential elections—not just the last few cycles, but further back to, say, 1964 (the last time polls were so tight in the runup to the vote) or 1892 (the only other time a defeated former president hoping for a comeback won his party’s nomination).

WENDY BUTTON: The Stakes for Caregivers This Election Day

BACK IN AUGUST 2020, I was rewriting something for the Democratic National Convention, which was being held online because of the COVID pandemic. The sun had set. Cable news glowed in the background and the house was still except for the snoring of Grace, my Newfoundland. And then: “Boom!”

