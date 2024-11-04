Bill Kristol: Maybe It's Dobbs, After All

Republicans are crowing about a big turnout of early rural voters and a decrease in African American voters in the cities. But the early vote also features a big gender gap, likely tied to abortion—an issue that was not on the ballot in 2020. And the Trump team has done a terrible job of not taking the air out of the issue. Plus, the Epstein tapes, Trump's lousy last two weeks, and The Bulwark's good and worthy fight.

Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller.

