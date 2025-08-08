There's a direct line between when the Democratic Party got nationalized and when it started getting wiped out in red states. Dems need to embrace heterodoxy in their candidates—running in New York City is not the same as running in Nebraska. And the party has to exorcise itself of people like Andrew Cuomo. Plus, the administration has upped the cruelty…
Lis Smith: Dems Need to Burn Down the Party Establishment
Aug 08, 2025
