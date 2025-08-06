The Bulwark

Zerlina Maxwell and Josh Barro: We Are in a Bad Place

Tim Miller
Josh Barro
Zerlina
Aug 06, 2025
Gerrymandering has always been partisan, but what's happening in Texas is straight-up racial politics. Republicans are targeting and trying to disenfranchise black voters while betting that Latino voters will stick with them. And because Trump hasn't had a lot of luck making the furor over Epstein and Ghislaine go away, JD is stepping in to host a total…

