Chuck Todd: Is the Economy the Biggest Political Threat to Trump?

Tim Miller
and
Beyond The Pod with Chuck Todd
Aug 05, 2025
Voters in the seven swing states that elected Trump in 2024 thought he'd make the economy better. His perceived strength on the economy is the cornerstone Jenga piece of the whole Trump Tower. And he keeps making the economy worse. Meanwhile, Democratic voters are highly engaged—but just not with the party, whose brand is struggling. Plus, Republicans a…

