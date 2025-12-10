The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patrick | Complex Simplicity's avatar
Patrick | Complex Simplicity
1h

I do not trust a republic whose continued survival depends on the incidental ineptitude of its own arsonists. It is a profoundly fragile civilization that owes its endurance not to constitutional rigor or collective virtue, but to the sheer maladroit spectacle of the men attempting to immolate it. Trumpism hasn’t been thwarted by moral revulsion. It’s been stalled by the staggering incompetence of its standard-bearers, political figures so inept they trip over their own authoritarian fantasies.

That is not reassurance. That is borrowed time. The most brittle, bankrupt form of luck.

Trump vomiting out the slurs he once denied isn’t a descent, it’s an unmasking. A man announcing that he has taken the measure of the public and concluded it will swallow anything, hatred, contempt, falsity, even the contradictions of his own past denials. When the crowd answers with applause, he learns he was correct.

So yes, some voters recoil, but recoil is not redemption. It is instinct, not awakening. The movement hasn’t dissolved; it has merely retreated to molt. It is searching for a host with precision, with discipline, with the cold intellect required to finish what this first, bumbling emissary began.

We have not outwitted the fire.

We have merely survived the spark too dim to ignite the whole structure on its first try.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
No Sympathy, No Charity's avatar
No Sympathy, No Charity
1hEdited

Perhaps I’m a pessimist, Bill. But I won’t be trusting the voters until they make the smart choice in two consecutive elections. Until then, I will go with JVL in saying that the voters are idiots who vote against their best interests.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
116 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture