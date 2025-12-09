The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rick A.'s avatar
Rick A.
1h

“Trump hasn’t had a public embarrassment at that level.” To that, I say, HELL yes he has. I would vociferously dispute your assertion. Trump IS a public embarrassment on every level every day. Just like every other media member in America for ten years, you let him play by different rules. He says and does things EVERY day for ten years, any one of which would still sink ANY other politician EVER. Just in the last two weeks he has made insane, misogynistic, cruel and dishonest comments about SEVEN female reporters that should have in a decent and sane

world caused his resignation. I am serious. I am sick of the media, and frankly most everyone else in this country. Thanks for the reminder that Trump has broken our “regular order” as JVL says, and the quote above from you proves it. Shame on you, and frankly all of us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Gerald Mathews's avatar
Gerald Mathews
1h

Does the Cabinet not know they are being photographed praising this sleepy 🥱 PRESIDENT WHILE THEY ARE FALLING ALL OVER HIM. You are all humiliating yourself and letting the world witness!?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
31 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture