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J AZ's avatar
J AZ
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25 years ago, Grover Norquist offered his storied goal for out government, “to reduce it to the size where I can drag it into the bathroom and drown it in the bathtub." Republican politicians like to claim the title of budget cutters, but the reality has been that whatever programs they DO cut, they tend to cut taxes more, plus add new spending for their own favored programs. So the deficit grows, often more under Republican leadership than under Dems.

So now the deficit seems to be drowning us, or more so our next generations. Perhaps this is the new rewrite of Norquist’s idea: keep enlarging our deficit until it all goes ‘boom.’ Doesn’t seem very orderly or conservative in any way

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Dale Oak's avatar
Dale Oak
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I used to be a Republican, in part because Republicans could, years ago, be legitimately considered the more fiscally responsible party. That is long gone. Republicans will spend more on their favorite programs and ignore the need to raise revenues; instead they approve irresponsible tax cuts. Their spending cuts do far more harm than offer fiscal responsibility—USAID cuts, for example, directly led to loss of life, reduced U.S. global influence, and “saved” a minuscule amount of money compared to the total federal budget. But it fed their base’s irrational craving to slash foreign aid.

Reconciliation 4.0? What a joke.

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