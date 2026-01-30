The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Lawrence Evers's avatar
Lawrence Evers
36m

All one needs to do is look at the United Kingdom to see what the future holds for us. Museums, novels, movies reciting our past glory to a nation of underachieving, under employed malcontents who blame foreigners for their pathetic station.

Alejandro Manga's avatar
Alejandro Manga
11mEdited

I am a Latin-American citizen with two undergraduate degrees (both French degrees), two master’s degrees (one French, one Swiss), and I am finishing my PhD with a social scientist who has 35,000 citations on Google Scholar (writing books). I can speak, write, and publish in Spanish, French, English, and Portuguese. I was also a member of a TRB committee (the transportation chapter of the National Academy of Sciences). I had a tenure‑track position in an engineering school in New England, teaching social science research methods to engineers (the internal joke is that we teach them how to work with humans).

First, the Provost “declined to renew my position,” which meant that my H1B got blocked and I lost my right to work in the US. Then Trump dissolved my TRB committee and created a list of forbidden words that encompass all of my research. Then he established the 100K fee per H1B. Then he blocked all immigrant visas for my country (theoretically I could apply for an Einstein green card, EB1 or EB2, because of “exceptional abilities,” but that is no longer an option—and anyway, why would I put myself in harm’s way).

Because I have good relations with my department (and they need me because I am good at my job), they kept me as an “international contingent worker,” and I kept working for the same university from outside the US.

It sucks because I loved the kind of work and research I was doing in the US. And I love the smart engineering kids I get to work with. And before they blew TRB, I was being allowed to organize big workshops to collectively brainstorms about the needs of my committee, on how to do more equitable approaches in our field. And I love making the link between social science research and engineering. And the US grew on me.

At the end of the day, the world would be better if we figured out what values we live by, then organized the social world accordingly, and finally developed technological applications from that viewpoint—instead of developing technologies that dissolve the social link, and then asking ourselves why there are so many alienated, nihilistic individuals ready to blow everything up.

I used to joke that the US was a country built by assholes, for assholes. And that if you were an immigrant asshole, you could become stupid rich or powerful. But then it grew on me. While I still think that the US is a racist supremacist misogynist country, I also KNOW and CELEBRATE that it is the land of the brave people of Minneapolis, the country of MLK and the civil rights movements. A country in pursuit of a more perfect union with justice for all, where (hopefully) the moral arc of history bends toward justice.

And while before Trump got elected, I used to think that I could become a proud American, because truly I was on the path to an amazing career, guess what I am going to do if I get offered a position in Europe, Australia, or Canada…

